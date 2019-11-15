Food blogger finishes 3-foot hot dog thought to be biggest in UK: 'It was absolutely delicious'

Give her your wurst — she’s up for the challenge.

A food blogger in England has become the first to take down a daunting eating challenge from a London snack shack, finishing off a three-foot hot dog — topped with all sorts of other pork products and condiments — in only 25 minutes.

Kate Ovens — who boasts 170,000 followers on Facebook, nearly 60,000 on YouTube and another 84,000 on Instagram — was offered the challenge after the Oh My Dog! eatery in southeast London created the hot dog, dubbed the “BFD,” specifically for her.

In doing so, the restaurant is believed to have created Britain’s biggest hot dog, which not only featured a three-foot frank, but also bacon jam, bacon mayo, smoked pancetta, mustard, ketchup, and bacon-flavored potato chips crumbled on top.

"This was certainly one of my longest challenges,” Ovens admitted, according to South West News Service (SWNS).

Ovens added that she once managed to eat a three-foot sausage roll (sausage meat encased in pastry), but found this to be much more substantial.

"Normally when I get halfway through, I get nervous about whether or not I'll finish,” she said, per SWNS. "But the BFD was so delicious, I knew I could keep on going.'"

The BFD wasn’t only a challenge to eat — it was also a challenge to make. According to Joel Bowen, the restaurateur and head chef of Oh My Dog!, the staff at the eatery had to weld together baking trays in order to create a basting lid for the grill.

"For years I've wanted to make the ultimate hot dog, and I think we achieved that,” Bowen said.

Ovens later shared footage to Facebook showing her devouring the 5.5-pound meal — which needed to be carried to the table by two employees — while a cheering crowd looked on.

"It was absolutely delicious,” she said, per SWNS. “Hot dogs are one of my favorite foods, if they're done right, and this one was brilliant."

Oh My Dog! is now offering the Baconator challenge at its location in the Fourpure Taproom in southeast London, but only to diners who call ahead and pre-order the meal.