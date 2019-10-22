Child wears hot dog costume in school picture after his parents dare him to do it

He’s going to relish this photo for years to come.

A fourth-grader in Maine recently convinced his middle-school administrators to allow him to wear a hot dog costume in his school picture, all because his parents dared him to do it.

Jake Arsenault, 9, currently boasts a one-of-a-kind picture ID from Biddeford Middle School, a fact that his father couldn’t be more thrilled about.

“It’s just the greatest,” Craig Arsenault tells Fox News.

According to Arsenault, he and his wife actually dared their son to pose for his picture in the costume, offering him $10 if he was successful.

“My wife and I were on vacation at the time, and my mother was watching the kids,” Arsenault told Fox News of Jake’s school picture day, adding that they sent him to school with a permission slip condoning his costume. “We made the dare before we left, when we got home we asked him if they let him do it. He said yes, and then we just had to anxiously wait for the school photos to come back.”

Tickled by the results, Arsenault — an Army recruiter — then shared a photo of Jake’s ID on the Facebook account he uses through work. He wasn’t expecting more than a “couple of likes,” but has since amassed more than 7,500 reactions and 31,000 shares.

“This is absolutely the best thing ever,” one commenter wrote.

“Now he needs to wear that costume every day so his ID is correct,” another joked.

Arsenault, meanwhile, said he’s “blown away” by the reaction to Jake’s picture, adding on Facebook that he “couldn’t be happier” that Jake’s school allowed him to wear the costume.

“All I can do is laugh about how far it’s gone,” Arsenault said.