No more foie gras in NYC? City expected to pass bill banning sale of controversial delicacy

Au revoir, foie gras?

New York City is poised to ban the sale of the controversial delicacy, as members of the city council are expected to pass a bill on Wednesday that would prohibit restaurateurs from selling the dish as of 2022, and punish anyone caught offering it with fines or even jail time.

Under the proposed bill, grocery and specialty-foods stores would be banned from selling foie gras as well.

Animal welfare groups have long been critical of foie gras, which is the fattened liver of a goose or duck, as it is often produced by force-feeding the animal via a tube called a gavage. The dish, considered a delicacy by some gourmands, has already been banned in California and, for a brief time, in Chicago, before the city repealed the decision in 2008.

Many other countries across the world, mainly in Europe, have already banned the production of foie gras, the Humane Society reported, though not necessarily the importation or sale. France and Spain are among notable exceptions to the rule.

A majority of NYC’s city council members have already signed on to the bill, the Associated Press reported Wednesday.

Those against passing the legislature include nearby vendors and farmers who produce foie gras products for distribution, with some of the latter contending that its geese and ducks are treated humanely.

If the policy is passed and enforced come 2022, anyone caught selling foie gras could face fines of $1,000 or up to a year in jail.

The city’s council members are also expected to approve bills regarding the treatment of NYC’s horses and the sale of pigeons, per AP.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.