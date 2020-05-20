Florida woman arrested after kissing strangers at bar, calling 911 on same bar for violating distancing rules

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Listen, we’d all like to return to some semblance of normal when it comes to socializing at our local bars, but baby steps, please!

A woman in Florida was arrested earlier this week after allegedly trying to kiss the patrons of a Brevard County bar, and then repeatedly calling 911 to report the very same bar for ignoring social-distancing guidelines.

Police in Melbourne, Fla., arrested Audra Adams, 32, on charges of trespassing and disorderly conduct, among other charges, after responding to the Monkey Bar and Grill on the night of May 12, where they found Adams in the parking lot, refusing to leave, according to arrest records shared with Fox News.

The bar’s owner told police that Adams had tried to kiss "random" patrons inside the bar before she was asked to leave. Adams initially refused, but then wandered into the parking lot, where she continued to refuse to leave, according to the arrest report. Police offered to call her a cab, or phone her family to come pick her up, but instead she sat on the ground and stated that she would not go.

During this time, she also phoned 911 a total of five times, including once after the police had already responded to the bar, and once again when police were questioning her in the parking lot. When one of the responding officers asked why she was calling 911, she said she “felt the bar was not practicing social distancing or following the guidelines to be open.”

Police again asked her to leave, at which point again refused and stated that she would “sit in the parking lot all night.” She was then arrested and turned over to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Adams has been charged with trespassing after warning, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer without violence (for allegedly trying to flee after she was handcuffed) and misuse of the 911 system.

Bars and restaurants in many parts of Florida were allowed to reopen as of May 4 under Phase 1 rules, which stipulate they limit indoor seating to 25 percent of capacity or less, and provide at least six feet of space between parties of guests both indoors and outdoors. The entire state later moved to a "full Phase 1" on May 18.