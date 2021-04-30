Florida set to approve sales of 'alcohol to-go drinks' beyond pandemic

Florida lawmakers are positioned to pass a bill allowing restaurants to sell alcoholic drinks to-go beyond the coronavirus pandemic.

The Sunshine State is slated to pass a bill that would extend restaurants' ability to sell alcoholic beverages to-go, a move that was initially temporary to help businesses stay afloat during COVID-19. The state’s legislature on Wednesday sent a bill to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office, The Sun-Sentinel first reported.

DeSantis issued an executive order last spring during the early days of the pandemic, and has since supported making the "alcohol to go" service permanent. The order allows restaurants and food establishments with liquor licenses to sell mixed drinks, beer and wine with takeout and delivery orders.

"This amendment [the compromise] will codify the existing executive order and allow food establishments in Florida to sell mixed-drink beverages with takeout and delivery food orders," State senate sponsor Jennifer Bradley told the Sun-Sentinel.

BARS, RESTAURANTS WANT CORONAVIRUS-INSPIRED ALCOHOL DELIVERY TO BE PERMANENT

The bill notes that restaurants must make at least 51% of their revenue from non-alcoholic sales, according to the guidance. Restaurants would be banned from serving alcoholic drinks to individuals under 21.

A number of states have eased restrictions on take-out cocktails and alcoholic beverages during the pandemic and have since made the rules permanent. On April 28, the Texas Senate passed a bipartisan bill that will allow restaurants to sell alcohol along with pickup and delivery orders. The Georgia legislature in March also passed a similar bill.