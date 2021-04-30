Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

FOOD
Published

Florida set to approve sales of 'alcohol to-go drinks' beyond pandemic

Restaurants must make at least 51% of revenue from non-alcoholic sales, the bill notes

By Jeanette Settembre | Fox News
close
Food and drink industry nearly 2 million jobs below pre-COVID employment levelsVideo

Food and drink industry nearly 2 million jobs below pre-COVID employment levels

The Market Grille Cafe owner Joe Pierro and co-owner of Rock 'N' Taco John Michael Brunetti discuss the labor shortage taking place in the U.S.

Florida lawmakers are positioned to pass a bill allowing restaurants to sell alcoholic drinks to-go beyond the coronavirus pandemic.

The Sunshine State is slated to pass a bill that would extend restaurants' ability to sell alcoholic beverages to-go, a move that was initially temporary to help businesses stay afloat during COVID-19. The state’s legislature on Wednesday sent a bill to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office, The Sun-Sentinel first reported.

Florida will make to-go cocktails a permanent fixture for bars, restaurants. (Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Florida will make to-go cocktails a permanent fixture for bars, restaurants. (Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

DeSantis issued an executive order last spring during the early days of the pandemic, and has since supported making the "alcohol to go" service permanent. The order allows restaurants and food establishments with liquor licenses to sell mixed drinks, beer and wine with takeout and delivery orders.

"This amendment [the compromise] will codify the existing executive order and allow food establishments in Florida to sell mixed-drink beverages with takeout and delivery food orders," State senate sponsor Jennifer Bradley told the Sun-Sentinel.  

BARS, RESTAURANTS WANT CORONAVIRUS-INSPIRED ALCOHOL DELIVERY TO BE PERMANENT 

The bill notes that restaurants must make at least 51% of their revenue from non-alcoholic sales, according to the guidance. Restaurants would be banned from serving alcoholic drinks to individuals under 21.

A number of states have eased restrictions on take-out cocktails and alcoholic beverages during the pandemic and have since made the rules permanent. On April 28, the Texas Senate passed a bipartisan bill that will allow restaurants to sell alcohol along with pickup and delivery orders. The Georgia legislature in March also passed a similar bill. 