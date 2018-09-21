Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Bars
Published
Last Update September 21

Florida bartender arrested for throwing beer mug at customer's head over bathroom comment

By | Fox News
Swindle was charged with aggravated battery and is facing drug charges as well as for possession of pills police found on her person.

Swindle was charged with aggravated battery and is facing drug charges as well as for possession of pills police found on her person. (Volusia County Jail)

A bartender in Florida was arrested for throwing a beer mug at a customer’s head after he allegedly made a remark about how long she was in the bathroom.

Nicole Swindle, 28, who works at Last Chance Bar, in Daytona, was taken into police custody Thursday night.

The bartender works at Last Chance Bar in Daytona.

The bartender works at Last Chance Bar in Daytona. (Google)

7-ELEVEN CUSTOMER DRAMATICALLY THROWS ICED COFFEE ON COUNTER AFTER LEARNING PRICE

According to police, a man had been waiting 30 minutes to order a beer while Swindle was in the bathroom, WESH2 reports.

When Swindle finally returned to the bar, the customer made a comment in which he said Swindle wouldn't have taken so long if she wasn't a drug addict, police said.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The bartender then threw a beer mug at the man, hitting him in the head and causing a cut.

Swindle is now facing charges of aggravated battery and is facing drug charges as well as for possession of pills police found on her person.