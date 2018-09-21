Florida bartender arrested for throwing beer mug at customer's head over bathroom comment

A bartender in Florida was arrested for throwing a beer mug at a customer’s head after he allegedly made a remark about how long she was in the bathroom.

Nicole Swindle, 28, who works at Last Chance Bar, in Daytona, was taken into police custody Thursday night.

According to police, a man had been waiting 30 minutes to order a beer while Swindle was in the bathroom, WESH2 reports.

When Swindle finally returned to the bar, the customer made a comment in which he said Swindle wouldn't have taken so long if she wasn't a drug addict, police said.

The bartender then threw a beer mug at the man, hitting him in the head and causing a cut.

Swindle is now facing charges of aggravated battery and is facing drug charges as well as for possession of pills police found on her person.