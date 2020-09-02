First lady cookie contest comes to an end after 7 election cycles

The annual first lady cookie competition has crumbled.

In recent election seasons, the spouses of the presidential candidates have competed for sweet supremacy with cookie recipes published in Family Circle magazine, which readers could then bake, taste and vote on. But with the glossy going out of business in 2019, the bakeoff that’s been held since 1992 is now on the backburner.

GIRL SCOUTS DEBUTING NEW COOKIE VARIETY

A spokesperson for the Meredith Corporation, which owned Family Circle, told Fox News Wednesday that the publishing company does not have plans to bring the contest back to its other brands at this time.

The Washington Post first reported the end of the cookie competition.

MICHELLE OBAMA BEATS ANN ROMNEY IN COOKIE CONTEST

For the past five out of seven election cycles, the cookie contest, which pits the spouses of the presidential candidates against each other, has predicted America’s next president: Once in 2016, when voters dubbed the Clinton family's chocolate chip recipe the winner, defeating now-first lady Melania Trump’s sour cream star cookies; and once in 2008, when Cindy McCain’s butterscotch oatmeal cookies beat out Michelle’s 2008 recipe for a shortbread cookie.

But before Barack Obama won his second term in 2012, Michelle Obama’s white and dark chocolate chip cookies beat out Ann Romney’s M&M cookies ahead of Election Day. About 9,000 people voted after baking both types of cookies at home to taste test them, and as the magazine noted at the time, Michelle Obama's recipe won by just 297 votes.

And when Bill Clinton won two terms in 1992 and again in 1996, he and Hilary Clinton’s recipe trumped Barbara Bush's chocolate chip and Elizabeth Dole’s pecan cookie varieties.

While the cookie competition may feel outdated, the premise of it all was a half-baked attempt at damage control. It started in 1992 during Bill Clinton's presidential campaign in an effort to downplay Hillary Clinton's comments defending her career, during which she said to reporters: "I suppose I could have stayed home and baked cookies and teas."

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

It's unclear if Jill Biden would have submitted a recipe for the cookie contest if Family Circle was still in operation.