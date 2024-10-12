Fans unhappy with return of McDonald's 'Boo buckets'

The return of McDonald's "Boo Buckets" has some fans crying boo – but not because they are afraid.

A post on the McDonald's Instagram account on Oct. 1 announced that the chain's "Boo Buckets" would be returning on October 15.

"Happy spooky szn to all who celebrate. boo buckets r back 10.15" said McDonald's in the caption.

"BOO! We're back... (but not for long)! Starting Oct. 15, get ready for a scary-good time as the iconic Happy Meal Boo Buckets make their return to participating McDonald’s restaurants nationwide," said McDonald's in a press release on the chain's website.

For 2024, the "nostalgic pails" feature a "new Monster design" and come in four colors: white, orange, green, and blue, said McDonald's.

"Fans can customize their Monster Boo Bucket pails with themed stickers for a truly monstrous makeover," said McDonald's.

But fans of McDonald's were not impressed with this year's Boo Buckets.

In replies to the Instagram post, users criticized that the buckets no longer come with lids.

"We just wanted lids back with the old design. This isn’t it!" said one Instagram user, whose comment received more than 200 "likes."

Another Instagram user called the designs "Temu boo buckets," referring to the Chinese discount merchandiser, and another said "They get worse every year."

Other Instagram users wished that the chain would bring back an older style of the "Boo Buckets."

"Please stop changing the look and bring back the old school ones in the 90s," said an Instagram user. Her comment received more than 220 likes.

On X, many users shared similar sentiments towards the buckets, saying they were not as creative as in years past.

"Boo Buckets are back! Awwww… but they’re all monsters… No originality. Couldn’t one be a vampire, a witch, a pumpkin, a monster, and a ghost?" asked on X user.

The first McDonald's "Boo Buckets" were released nationally in 1986, says the website Nightmare Nostalgia.

In the early '90s, Boo Buckets came with lids that had a cookie cutter insert, said Nightmare Nostalgia. Those lids stopped in 2001, said the website.