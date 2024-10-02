Burger King, Dunkin' launch Halloween wars early with Wednesday's Whopper, spider donuts and more

Fast-food chains around the country are soon featuring spooky – or altogether kooky – additions to their menus to celebrate Halloween.

At Burger King, the Addams Family menu will be available starting Oct. 10 until supplies last, a representative from the Miami-based chain told Fox News Digital.

"This year, Burger King wanted to take it up a notch by creating a menu line up of four items, with each delicious innovation inspired by a member of The Addams Family," the spokesperson said via email.

Customers will be able to sink their teeth into "Wednesday's Whopper," a Whopper with a purple bun made from purple potatoes; "Thing's Rings," onion rings with new packaging; "Gomez's Churro Fries," which a news release billed as "deliciously crispy, fried churros coated in cinnamon sugar and paired with chocolate dipping sauce"; and "Morticia's Kooky Chocolate Shake," featuring "creamy soft serve mixed with chocolate cake batter fudge and topped with black and purple cookie pieces."

The new Halloween-themed items are the latest in the chain's "unique innovations inspired by spooky season," a Burger King spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

The items were the result of a collaboration with Amazon MGM Studios consumer products, the spokesperson said.

On the breakfast front, Dunkin' will also have a slew of Halloween-themed items, the Massachusetts-based company said in an Oct. 1 news release.

The "Spider Specialty Donut" got a makeover for 2024 — it's now purple instead of its typical orange.

It is topped with a glazed chocolate Munchkin doughnut hole, "complete with chocolate drizzle for spider legs and white drizzle forming the eyes," Dunkin' said.

Joining the specialty doughnut is a pair of "Potion Macchiato" beverages with a similar purple hue.

"Available hot or iced, this showstopping beverage blends layers of espresso and milk with a vibrant, purple marshmallow ube flavor," Dunkin' said.

New this year is a "Halloween Munchkins Bucket," which fits a 50-count of doughnut holes, Dunkin' said.

These items will be available starting Oct. 16.

"We're excited to give customers a delicious way to celebrate the spooky season," Beth Turenne, vice president of category management at Dunkin', said in the news release.