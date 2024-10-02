Expand / Collapse search
Food-Drink

Burger King, Dunkin' launch Halloween wars early with Wednesday's Whopper, spider donuts and more

Burger King and Dunkin' announced spooky, limited-time additions to their menus

By Christine Rousselle Fox News
Published
Fast-food chains around the country are soon featuring spooky – or altogether kooky – additions to their menus to celebrate Halloween.

At Burger King, the Addams Family menu will be available starting Oct. 10 until supplies last, a representative from the Miami-based chain told Fox News Digital.

"This year, Burger King wanted to take it up a notch by creating a menu line up of four items, with each delicious innovation inspired by a member of The Addams Family," the spokesperson said via email. 

Customers will be able to sink their teeth into "Wednesday's Whopper," a Whopper with a purple bun made from purple potatoes; "Thing's Rings," onion rings with new packaging; "Gomez's Churro Fries," which a news release billed as "deliciously crispy, fried churros coated in cinnamon sugar and paired with chocolate dipping sauce"; and "Morticia's Kooky Chocolate Shake," featuring "creamy soft serve mixed with chocolate cake batter fudge and topped with black and purple cookie pieces." 

The new Halloween-themed items are the latest in the chain's "unique innovations inspired by spooky season," a Burger King spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

Burger King's Halloween-themed menu items feature four foods inspired by "The Addams Family" animated movies.

Burger King's Halloween-themed menu items feature four foods inspired by "The Addams Family" animated movies. They are, from left to right, Gomez's Churro Fries, Wednesday's Whopper, Morticia's Kooky Chocolate Shake and Thing's Rings. (Burger King)

The items were the result of a collaboration with Amazon MGM Studios consumer products, the spokesperson said. 

On the breakfast front, Dunkin' will also have a slew of Halloween-themed items, the Massachusetts-based company said in an Oct. 1 news release.

The "Spider Specialty Donut" got a makeover for 2024 — it's now purple instead of its typical orange. 

It is topped with a glazed chocolate Munchkin doughnut hole, "complete with chocolate drizzle for spider legs and white drizzle forming the eyes," Dunkin' said. 

Halloween offerings include the new Dunkin' macchiatos and a specialty spider doughnut.

Halloween offerings include the new Dunkin' "Potion Macchiato" and a specialty spider doughnut. (iStock; Dunkin')

Joining the specialty doughnut is a pair of "Potion Macchiato" beverages with a similar purple hue.  

"Available hot or iced, this showstopping beverage blends layers of espresso and milk with a vibrant, purple marshmallow ube flavor," Dunkin' said. 

Dunkin' and Burger King have released their 2024 Halloween menu items, which include a purple buckle of doughnut holes and a Whopper with a purple bun.

Dunkin' and Burger King have released their 2024 Halloween menu items, which include a purple buckle of doughnut holes and a Whopper with a purple bun. (Dunkin'; Burger King)

New this year is a "Halloween Munchkins Bucket," which fits a 50-count of doughnut holes, Dunkin' said. 

These items will be available starting Oct. 16. 

"We're excited to give customers a delicious way to celebrate the spooky season," Beth Turenne, vice president of category management at Dunkin', said in the news release. 

Christine Rousselle is a lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital.