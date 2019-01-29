‘Family friendly’ Kraft Heinz aired ‘uncensored’ Super Bowl commercial on Pornhub

Saucy.

Kraft Heinz Co.’s Devour food brand is taking its message to the once untouched corners of the Internet for frozen meals: porn.

The brand ran an “uncensored” commercial that was aired on pornography website Pornhub on Monday as part of a site-wide collaboration with the website, which featured Pornhub’s logo with a fork through it — a reference to the ad’s “food porn” focus. (Censored version below)

STARBUCKS WILL BLOCK PORN ON FREE WI-FI STARTING 2019

In a comment to Fox News, Pornhub confirmed the collaboration, which ran as a complete site takeover on Monday.

"It’s a site takeover, since their logo appears on every page. Specifically, the homepage takeover consists of just a row of their content, in addition to site skin and banner ads," Pornhub said. The website also noted it has run mainsteam brand ads, such as Diesel, Viceland and Eat24, in the past.

The commercial focuses on a man’s “food porn” addiction and how it is destroying his relationship with his girlfriend. In the innuendo-packed minute-long advertisement, Devour pokes fun at porn-addiction, but replaces them with a frozen meal.

The brand said in a press release it decided to take an “unapologetic stand for its craveable frozen foods” while also capitalizing on the food porn movement, which Devour points out has over 184 million hashtags on Instagram alone.

“DEVOUR is known for its bold and unapologetic point of view, and we knew our first Super Bowl spot had to be just that,” said Katy Marshall, Marketing Lead for Springboard, a new platform dedicated to nurturing, scaling, and accelerating growth of disruptive food brands, including DEVOUR. “Some may say our new commercial is too hot for TV. We’ll let the audience decide.”

COSTCO CUSTOMERS CAN SKIP THE FOOD COURT LINE WITH THIS EASY TIP

The “family friendly’s” edgy brand, Devour foods has released sexually suggestive ad spots in the past and uses the tagline “food you want to fork.”

The “disruptive frozen food brand’s” unconventional ad received very mixed reviews on Twitter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

But the backlash may well be worth it, as the Devour Foods “uncensored” ad has already been viewed over 8 million times on YouTube — more than any other published commercial before the big game. It also has received nearly 20 million views on Twitter. It has not been reported how many views it received during its one day airing on Pornhub.

A 30-second censored version of the advertisement will reportedly air during the third quarter of Super Bowl LIII on Sunday.