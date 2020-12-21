Family keeping son's memory alive by collecting beer bottles printed with his name

One family has 1,500 opportunities to remember their son who died tragically earlier this month.

Boulevard Brewing Company, a Kansas City-based brewery, reportedly printed an employee’s name on each bottle of one of its seasonal beers. This includes 1,500 bottles that have Brady Smith’s name on them.

Now, Smith’s family is hoping to retrieve as many bottles of the seasonal Nut Cracker Ale as possible, to have something to remember him by, KSNT reports. Smith passed away in early December after a nine-month battle with Hepatosplenic T-Cell Lymphoma.

The brewery is reportedly helping the family by offering incentives for customers to return any bottles with Smith’s name on it. Customers who bring back one of the bottles will receive a pint glass, a free draft beer and a 20% off coupon for the brewery's gift shop.

"On December 4, 2020, we said goodbye to one of our own, 30-year-old Brady Smith, who passed away after a nine-month battle with Hepatosplenic T-Cell Lymphoma," the brewery wrote on Facebook. "Brady joined the Boulevard clan in 2017 and was an instant friend to all; we are deeply saddened by his loss."

Now, Smith’s parents are also hoping to spread awareness for the need for stem cell donors.

"One of the things I didn’t realize is how much blood and platelets are utilized for cancer treatment patients," Brian Smith, Brady’s father, told KSNT. "I had no idea, and I can’t tell you how many units of blood he had over the course of this year."

