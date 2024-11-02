Expand / Collapse search
Recipes

Election Day cookies are a 'beautiful' treat for Americans: Try the 'simple' recipe

'Cookie sandwiches' are united by red, white and blue buttercream frosting

By Peter Burke Fox News
Published
close
Cookie Crumz owner makes Election Day cookies Video

Cookie Crumz owner makes Election Day cookies

Argyrios Mavrogiorgis, owner of Cookie Crumz in New York City, shares with Fox News Digital how he makes colorful Election Day cookies that celebrate both political parties.

Argyrios Mavrogiorgis is the owner of Cookie Crumz, which opened its first brick-and-mortar location in New York City in November 2021.

Since this is the first presidential election cycle for Cookie Crumz since it opened three years ago, Mavrogiorgis wanted to celebrate American democracy by sharing a recipe for Election Day cookies that is "equal for both parties" and "simple for people to make at home."

The result is "a very simple vanilla spice cookie" that Mavrogiorgis transformed into "cookie sandwiches," he told Fox News Digital.

RING DING BAR A SWEET SPOT THAT SERVES COLORFUL ROUNDS OF CHILDHOOD MEMORIES

There are two versions of the cookie – one that's colored red for Republicans, the other blue for Democrats, Mavrogiorgis said.

These election cookies by Cookie Crumz were made into a cookie sandwich to represent Republicans and Democrats. They have a red, white and blue buttercream filling.

These election cookies by Cookie Crumz were made into a cookie sandwich to represent both Republicans and Democrats. The cookies have a red, white and blue buttercream filling. (Cookie Crumz)

Both versions have a red, white and blue buttercream filling in the middle of them.

WORLD CHAMPION PITMASTER JOSH COOPER SAYS HIS BARBECUE IS 'BIPARTISAN'

"I wanted people to remember that, at the core, we're all American," Mavrogiorgis said of his cookie creation

"We all want to see beautiful things for this country. And, hopefully, whichever candidate does come out [victorious] is able to deliver that for us."

Cookie Crumz's election cookies are made with red, white and blue buttercream frosting.

Cookie Crumz's election cookies are made with red, white and blue buttercream frosting. (Cookie Crumz)

Ingredients

8 ounces butter

¾ cup light brown sugar

2 eggs

3½ cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

Chocolate chips if you want

Food coloring as needed

Cookie Crumz's election cookie is shown, next to the red, white and blue filling.

"I wanted people to remember that, at the core, we're all American," Cookie Crumz owner Argyrios Mavrogiorgis told Fox News Digital. (Cookie Crumz)

Directions

1. Scoop the cookie dough into 2-inch balls of dough.

2. Place into a pan with parchment paper on the bottom. You want to space these out about 3 inches apart because they will expand as they bake. 

3. Bake at 365 degrees Fahrenheit for 16 minutes, preferably on convection setting, if possible.

4. Let them cool for about 10 minutes. And then you can ice them with frosting or eat and enjoy them as they are.

This recipe is owned by Cookie Crumz and was shared with Fox News Digital.

Peter Burke is a lifestyle editor with Fox News Digital. 