Election Day cookies are a 'beautiful' treat for Americans: Try the 'simple' recipe

Argyrios Mavrogiorgis is the owner of Cookie Crumz, which opened its first brick-and-mortar location in New York City in November 2021.

Since this is the first presidential election cycle for Cookie Crumz since it opened three years ago, Mavrogiorgis wanted to celebrate American democracy by sharing a recipe for Election Day cookies that is "equal for both parties" and "simple for people to make at home."

The result is "a very simple vanilla spice cookie" that Mavrogiorgis transformed into "cookie sandwiches," he told Fox News Digital.

There are two versions of the cookie – one that's colored red for Republicans, the other blue for Democrats, Mavrogiorgis said.

Both versions have a red, white and blue buttercream filling in the middle of them.

"I wanted people to remember that, at the core, we're all American," Mavrogiorgis said of his cookie creation.

"We all want to see beautiful things for this country. And, hopefully, whichever candidate does come out [victorious] is able to deliver that for us."

Ingredients

8 ounces butter

¾ cup light brown sugar

2 eggs

3½ cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

Chocolate chips if you want

Food coloring as needed

Directions

1. Scoop the cookie dough into 2-inch balls of dough.

2. Place into a pan with parchment paper on the bottom. You want to space these out about 3 inches apart because they will expand as they bake.

3. Bake at 365 degrees Fahrenheit for 16 minutes, preferably on convection setting, if possible.

4. Let them cool for about 10 minutes. And then you can ice them with frosting or eat and enjoy them as they are.

This recipe is owned by Cookie Crumz and was shared with Fox News Digital.