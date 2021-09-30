Peanut butter iced latte recipe to toast International Coffee Day

This International Coffee Day on Oct. 1, start your morning with this refreshing peanut butter iced latte from PB2 Foods.

Our favorite milk in this latte is almond milk, but feel free to use the milk of your choice. No matter how you blend things up, a jolt of java with an added energy boost from powdered peanut butter and protein powder is sure to supercharge your day.

Peanut Butter Iced Latte from PB2 Foods

Makes 2 servings

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon of Original PB2

1 scoop of protein powder of choice

¼ cup milk of your preference

1 cup of cold coffee or cold brew

Directions:

Combine PB2, protein powder and milk in a blender and pulse until smooth (or place in a container with a tight-fitting lid and shake until all the ingredients are well combined). Serve over cold coffee or cold brew with ice.

