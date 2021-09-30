Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

RECIPES
Published

Peanut butter iced latte recipe to toast International Coffee Day

Celebrate International Coffee Day on Oct. 1 with this delicious recipe

By Perri Ormont Blumberg | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 30 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

This International Coffee Day on Oct. 1, start your morning with this refreshing peanut butter iced latte from PB2 Foods

Our favorite milk in this latte is almond milk, but feel free to use the milk of your choice. No matter how you blend things up, a jolt of java with an added energy boost from powdered peanut butter and protein powder is sure to supercharge your day.

Start International Coffee Day with this refreshing peanut butter iced latte from PB2 Foods.

Start International Coffee Day with this refreshing peanut butter iced latte from PB2 Foods. (PB2 Foods)

‘EASY AND REFRESHING MOJITO’ IS PERFECT FOR END OF SUMMER CELEBRATIONS: TRY THE RECIPE

Peanut Butter Iced Latte from PB2 Foods

Makes 2 servings

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon of Original PB2

1 scoop of protein powder of choice

¼  cup milk of your preference

1 cup of cold coffee or cold brew

No matter how you blend things up, a jolt of java with an added energy boost from powdered peanut butter and protein powder is sure to supercharge your day.

No matter how you blend things up, a jolt of java with an added energy boost from powdered peanut butter and protein powder is sure to supercharge your day. (PB2 Foods)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Directions:

  1. Combine PB2, protein powder and milk in a blender and pulse until smooth (or place in a container with a tight-fitting lid and shake until all the ingredients are well combined).
  2. Serve over cold coffee or cold brew with ice.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER 

Perri Ormont Blumberg is a contributing Lifestyle Reporter for Fox News.