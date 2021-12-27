Easy fruitcake for National Fruitcake Day: Try the recipe

National Fruitcake Day is Monday, Dec. 27. How about an easy fruitcake recipe that’s big on wholesome ingredients like dried cranberries, plant-based milk and walnuts and lighter on sugar?

"This heavenly fruit cake is perfect for the holidays. It's fluffy, moist, and packed with flavorful fruits and nuts," says Leslie Mohr, VP of marketing for Barnana, noting that this version is dairy-free, gluten-free and includes Barnana's Organic Chewy Bites that are made from upcycled bananas.

Barnana’s Fruit Cake

Makes 8-10 servings

Cook time: 55 minutes

Prep time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

For fruit cake:

3 ripe bananas, mashed

3 eggs

¾ cup plant-based milk

½ cup coconut oil, melted

1 tsp vanilla extract

¼ cup coconut sugar

2 cups gluten-free flour blend

2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp baking soda

¼ tsp salt

⅓ cup Barnana organic banana bites, halved (optional)

⅓ cup Barnana Peanut Butter dipped banana bites, halved (optional)

⅓ cup dried cranberries

⅓ cup dried apricots, diced

¼ cup walnuts

For glaze (optional):

2 cups powdered monk fruit sweetener (substitute with powdered sugar)

2-3 tbsp plant-based milk

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 °F

2. Grease a Bundt cake pan with coconut oil. Butter works too if you’re not concerned with the recipe being dairy-free.

3. In a large bowl, whisk together mashed bananas, eggs, plant-based milk, melted coconut oil and vanilla extract.

4. In a separate bowl, combine coconut sugar, gluten-free flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt.

5. Stir the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients until well mixed.

6. Fold in Barnana Organic Chewy Banana Bites, Barnana Peanut Butter Bites, dried fruit and walnuts until fully combined.

7. Transfer the batter into the greased cake pan and bake in the oven for about 55 minutes, or until the toothpick comes out clean.

8. Set aside to cool. Mix together monk fruit sweetener and plant-based milk for glaze.

9. Top cake with a sweetened glaze before serving.

This original recipe is owned by Barnana and was shared with Fox News.

