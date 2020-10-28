Dunkin’ releasing seasonal menu with winter flavors Nov. 4

So long, pumpkin spice.

Dunkin’ is ready to roll out its “holiday” seasonal menu with flavors traditionally associated with winter and Christmastime on Nov. 4.

It may feel like a quick end for fall flavors, but Dunkin’ had introduced that menu early too, debuting its fall menu with pumpkin spice items back in August.

Seasonal drinks on the menu include a peppermint mocha latte with whipped cream mocha drizzle and hot chocolate powder, plus the gingerbread latte with whipped cream, caramel drizzle and cinnamon sugar.

OKLAHOMA COUPLE WEDS IN DUNKIN’ DRIVE-THRU WHERE THEY FIRST MET

The peppermint mocha and gingerbread flavors will also be available in hot or iced coffee, plus other beverages like chai lattes, cold brew coffee, lattes, macchiatos, espresso drinks and frozen beverages.

Dunkin’ is also adding a new chai oatmilk latte as a non-dairy treat.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We’re raising a cup to everyone looking for a taste of the familiar this year,” Jill Nelson, vice president of marketing strategy at Dunkin’, said in a written statement.

The restaurant is also adding a new breakfast sandwich with smoked bacon, fried eggs and white cheddar on sourdough.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

To promote the seasonal offerings, Dunkin’ will offer 10-count boxes of its Munchkins doughnut holes for $2 from Nov. 4 through Dec. 29 and will provide its DD Perks members double points when buying the sourdough breakfast sandwich through Dec. 1.

And while Dunkin’ is getting ready to say goodbye to its fall menu, the good news for pumpkin fans is that other major pumpkin spice sellers like Starbucks haven’t announced their next seasonal menus yet, so there’s still a little time to enjoy the taste of autumn.