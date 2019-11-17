Dunkin' bans 'double cup' in New England, swapping foam for paper

For Dunkin’ customers in New England, the days of the “double cup” -- a foam cup acting as a sleeve around a cold drink -- are over.

New ads are telling customers, as Boston 25 reported, that the “double cup is breaking up.” Executives at the chain said they’re moving to eliminate its polystyrene cups because foam isn’t sustainable.

Cold drinks are being marketed as “iced, delicious and single.”

The new campaign targets folks in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, for now, as The Associated Press reported.

The double-cup habit was started in New England, and has been most common there.

By Dec. 1, all the region’s stores are to start using paper cups that Dunkin’ said would be more environmentally friendly, as Fox 61 reported.

Foam cups will be eliminated worldwide next year, Dunkin’ said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.