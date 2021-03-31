Dunkin’, Charli D’Amelio release scrunchies, onesie in new merch line

Charli D’Amelio’s partnership with Dunkin’ now includes more than just coffee.

On Tuesday, Dunkin’ released a line of merchandise with D’Amelio, a 16-year-old TikTok star, who already has two signature drinks with the coffee chain.

The limited-edition Charli x Dunkin’ line includes a onesie, a set of scrunchies, shoelaces, a tumbler, an iPhone case, a keychain and a cold brew tap, according to the website.

The items range in price from $16 for the keychain, scrunchies and two pairs of shoelaces, to $100 for the cold brew tap.

According to Dunkin’s announcement, the merchandise will only be available while supplies last.

"Our fans can’t get enough of the genuine love between Charli and Dunkin’, so creating the Charli x Dunkin’ merch collection felt like the perfect next step in our relationship," Kemma Kefalas, Dunkin’s brand engagement manager said in a statement. "This collection is our way of sprinkling more Charli and Dunkin’ love onto our fans."

D’Amelio -- who has more than 111.7 million followers on TikTok -- teased the release of her merch with a video on the platform, showing her wearing the Dunkin’ onesie.

Since she posted it on Tuesday, the clip has been viewed more than 15.4 million times.

D’Amelio first partnered with Dunkin’ in September 2020 for the release of a signature drink with her name.

"The Charli," a cold brew with whole milk and three pumps of caramel swirl, is reportedly D’Amelio’s go-to drink at the coffee chain.

Dunkin’ expanded their partnership again in February, with the release of a "remix" drink, the "Charli Cold Foam," which is just like "The Charli" but is topped with Dunkin’s Sweet Cold Foam and cinnamon sugar.