Drunk Burger King robber steals $300 in cash, drops $80 while fleeing, ends up drinking at Hooters

This robbery did not go according to plan.

A California man pleaded guilty to robbing a Burger King in September. He was reportedly trying to steal enough money to stay at a hotel for the night but didn’t make off with enough cash.

Ricardo Garin-Perez pleaded guilty to robbing the Burger King in James City County, Va., The Virginia Gazette reports. His lawyer argued that he was drunk at the time of the robbery.

Garin-Perez stole $300 from the restaurant but reportedly dropped $80 on the floor while fleeing the scene.

Burger King employees said that the incident occurred prior to 10:45 p.m. They said that Garin-Perez initially appeared to just be an angry customer, but then he approached the counter and demanded, “Give me your mother-f-----g money.”

Attorney Robert Jones said that his client, Garin-Perez, was drunk at the time of the robbery. He also said that his client was trying to steal enough money to pay for a hotel room. After the robbery, Garin-Perez counted the money and realized that he did not have enough to pay for a room for the week.

After this, he reportedly took the money to a nearby Hooters and continued to drink. According to York-Poquoson General District Court records, Gavin-Perez was cited for public intoxication on the same night.

He will return to court on April 15 for a pre-sentencing hearing.