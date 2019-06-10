Domino's driver arrives at Buckingham Palace with pizzas for 'Elizabeth'

A Domino's driver found himself on the wrong side of the law when he tried to deliver pizza to a customer called "Elizabeth" — at Buckingham Palace.

The motorbike rider was dispatched with four large Cheeseburger pizzas to Britain’s best-known address last Thursday afternoon. But he sparked confusion when he tried to make his way past security at the gates to drop off his tasty 46-pound ($58) take-out treat.

“The driver was stopped by two armed police officers who got him to get off his bike and park up. One of them then radioed through to the control room to check if the Queen had indeed ordered a pizza," a source told The Sun

"The next thing the copper said was ‘Sorry sir, Elizabeth is the name of the Queen — and she lives at Buckingham Palace. I think someone is winding you up.’

"The poor guy looked very confused and just rode off.”

A Domino’s spokeswoman tracked the order, which was made via telephone at the company’s London Victoria store, with a promise of a cash payment on delivery.

“We’ve always suspected the Queen was a secret Domino’s fan and the order to Buckingham Palace almost confirmed our suspicions," store manager Zsuzsanna Queiser said.

“We didn’t quite make it past the gate, but the four large Cheeseburger pizzas seemed to go down pretty well with the police officers on duty. Next time, Your Majesty.”

A Met Police spokeswoman said the department does not "comment on security matters.”

This article originally appeared on The Sun. Read more content from The Sun here.