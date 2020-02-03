Domino's debuts pizza-shaped engagement ring worth 'more than $9,000'

Domino’s Pizza is hoping to make 2020 the year that pizza and love finally come together.

The pizza chain just revealed a one-of-a-kind slice of pizza that, while gorgeous, you probably don’t want to take a bite out of.

On Monday, Domino’s Australia debuted the design for a diamond-encrusted, pizza-shaped engagement ring on its Twitter page, and promised one “lucky pizza lover” the opportunity to pop the big question and profess their love for pizza at the same time.

The pizza chain also revealed details of the ring, which they say is worth more than $9,000.

According to their website, fans can enter to win the ring by submitting a 30-second video “detailing how you will involve pizza in your proposal.” That said, it's probably not a good idea to try and hide the ring inside the pizza, as it’s encrusted with diamonds, and that could really hurt if someone bit into it.

"Think you've found your slice of heaven and are ready to say, 'I cheese you'?" writes Domino's of the contest. "We're giving one lucky pizza lover the chance to make a truly dough-mantic proposal this Valentine’s Day."

Those wishing to participate can provide their information on the official contest page.

The eventual Domino’s-themed proposal will mark yet another feel-good moment for the chain, following news of a delivery driver who got a huge tip earlier this year.

In January, college student Nyles Harris was out on a delivery for a Domino’s in Pennsylvania when he earned more from one tip than most would earn in several weeks. Harris, a student at Northampton Community College, received a $2,020 tip from YouTube vlogger Gabi DeMartino, who filmed herself giving Harris the massive tip and later shared the footage on her channel.

“I didn't really believe it until I got back to my car,” Harris told the news outlet. Fortunately for Harris, his boss told him he was allowed to keep the tip, which he says he put to good use.

"I used it to pay off some debts, pay off some bills and I had to give some to my mom," he explained. "She was hugging me and all kinds of stuff and she was like, 'Why would you do this for me?' and I was like, 'You know I got you.'”