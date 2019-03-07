Diners filmed brawling over crab legs at Chinese buffet in New York City

They flexed their ‘mussels’ — over a bunch of crab legs.

A massive brawl over seafood erupted inside of a Chinese buffet in Queens last month, according to a patron who captured the melee on video.

“Listen ya’ll I had to come out here to let y’all see this. I’m in a buffet and they are fighting over crab legs!” customer Donna Brown said in a video.

The wild incident unfolded inside of the Queens Buffet eatery on Atlantic Avenue in Ozone Park on Feb. 23 at around 7 p.m., police said.

WARNING: Footage contains graphic language.

According to cops, a 30-year-old man and a female companion, 22, were sitting and eating when a group of up to 10 people started punching and kicking them in the face and body, causing swelling and pain.

Ten perpetrators remain wanted for the fight and no arrests have been made, authorities said.

In the 10-minute clip Brown posted, a large group of people can be heard shouting before the fracas breaks out near the buffet.

“Craziness,” Brown says as the scuffle continues. “They throwing glass around. This is getting real now.”

People can be seen running away to escape the fighting, according to the footage.

“My people are so ignorant over food. Over food. Crab legs, yo. You can’t make this up,” Brown said in the video. “You can’t make this up at all. You can’t make this up. I can’t believe it.”

Police were unable to confirm that the fight was over crab legs.

Brown claimed that she spotted one woman leaving the restaurant with a bloodied neck.

“Her neck is all bloody,” Brown said in the footage.

Also last month, two people were arrested after a similar brawl over crab legs broke out at a buffet in Alabama.

Customers John Chapman and Chequita Jenkins were taken were charged in that incident.

