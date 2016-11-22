Detoxing breakfasts to jumpstart healthy eating

It’s 2014, and with the New Year comes resolutions to eat healthier and feel better.

Breakfast is the best place to start. Not only is it your most important meal of the day, what you put in your body sets the tone for what you eat all day.

Looking to give your body a break from sugar, wheat, caffeine and processed foods? Here are some energy-packed breakfast recipes to start your day on the right foot.

1. Lemon Blueberry Coconut Pancakes

Who says you have to give up pancakes when watching your health? Lemons, blueberries and coconut all help boost your body’s ability to get rid of toxins. This recipe, free of dairy and wheat, is the perfect combo of comfort and cleansing.

Recipe: Lemon Blueberry Coconut Pancakes

2. Green Smoothie Açaí Bowl

You too can have the breakfast of Brazilian jiu jitsu fighters. A long-time staple in South America, açaí berries have become popular in the U.S. for their high levels of antioxidants, amino acids, and essential fatty acids. Acai bowls are a fast and delicious way to destroy those harmful free radicals that can make you sick, too.

Recipe: Green Smoothie Açaí Bowl

3. Chia Fresca

Even if you're pressed for time, you don't have to skip breakfast. Chia seeds help the body detox and aid in the reduction of cholesterol on arterial walls. Add in the the cleansing properties of the citrus, and you have a healthy energy drink you can make in minutes.

Recipe: Chia Fresca

4. Egg White Breakfast “Pizza"

Cut your cholesterol with egg whites only and enough spinach to make Popeye proud.

Recipe: Egg White Breakfast “Pizza”

5. Porridge

Nothing beats the stick-to-your-ribs goodness of a warm bowl of porridge. You can substitute the oatmeal for other grains like wheat berries.

Recipe: April Bloomfield's Porridge

6. Green Glamour Smoothie

A mere mortal can whip up this smoothie made for the gods, which is an energy-boosting mix of fresh fruit and rice milk.

Recipe: Green Glamour Smoothie