Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Food-Drink
Published

Deliveryman stole $90G worth of cake while working at New York bakery, lawsuit claims

By Michael Bartiromo | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 9Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 9

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 9 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

That’s one heck of a sweet tooth.

A former employee at a fancy New York City cake shop is accused of stealing almost $90,000 worth of confectioneries from the store’s warehouse while working as a deliveryman, according to a lawsuit filed by the Lady M bakery.

PHOTO: WALMART HILARIOUSLY MISSPELLS 2-YEAR-OLD'S NAME ON BIRTHDAY CAKE

The 32-year-old man, who worked at Lady M for years, had allegedly stolen the cakes between November 2018 and February 2019, per legal documents cited by the New York Post.

The bakery says it became aware of the theft after hearing of an unauthorized party selling its cakes -- which average $90 each -- at a discount. The company later sifted through surveillance footage and spotted the deliveryman stealing cakes from a warehouse in Queens “almost two dozen times,” the Post wrote.

The employee reportedly stopped showing up to work when the bakery began investigating. He has since pleaded guilty to petty larceny.

A selection of cakes from the Lady M boutique in Hong Kong.

A selection of cakes from the Lady M boutique in Hong Kong. (Nora Tam/South China Morning Post via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Lady M was not immediately available to comment on the lawsuit, although a current employee who spoke with the Post claims the shop has installed more security at the warehouse. However, the same employee also partially blamed “mismanagement” for allowing the thief to get away with his actions for so long, and said Lady M “should have been doing their inventory.”

The deliveryman is due in criminal court later this month. The bake shop is seeking to recoup the value of the stolen goods — with interest — as well as other damages.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lady M currently operates seven locations in the New York area, with others in Boston and Chicago. The company operates dozens of others in China, Taiwan and Singapore, among other international locations.