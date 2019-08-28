Viral deep-fried 'Pizzadilla' grosses out the Internet: 'I'm gonna have a nightmare tonight'

Pizza is great. Quesadillas are delicious. Deep-fried food is wonderful. Combining all three into one monster dish, however, might be taking things a little too far.

Cooking videos have become extremely popular on the internet, especially when they show someone making an unusual recipe. For example, a video recently went viral showing someone making a BBQ chicken quesadilla, deep frying it and then grilling a pepperoni pizza on top of it.

Yes, you read that right.

The video was uploaded in early August to the Youtube account Twisted, a channel that claims to make the "most decadent, weird, and delicious food recipes on the internet."

Since then, it has slowly caught the Internet’s attention. Based on the comments, one of the most common reactions seems to be that the dish is made up of too many different parts.

Even among the detractors, however, many seemed willing to try it.

One commenter on the original Youtube video broke it down, saying, “Honestly, the tortilla, cheese, breading and deep-frying, and even the dip, aren't that bad. A bit excessive maybe, but it all seems like a cohesive recipe. The added pizza layer is just really tacked on and it detracts from the whole thing. It wouldn't be getting anywhere near the reaction it's gotten had it not been cooked as a pizza. But then I suppose that's the point.”

Another commenter replied, “She could have just stopped once she mixed the chicken with the sauce and veggies. This would’ve been fine as just a shredded BBQ chicken sandwich, but no... you just had to go eight more steps.”

Many echoed her sentiments.

The look of the final product seemed to upset some people, with one user commenting, "The way she sliced it. I'm gonna have a nightmare tonight."

On Twitter, video of People’s Food Editor Shay Spence shows him struggling to eat a single bite. One user reacted to that video, saying, “You know it’s bad when someone wearing a Pizza Hut shirt can’t stomach it.”

Another user reacted to video, posting, “It looks more appetizing than I expected, but that sawing sound gives the game away.”

As for the creators of the Pizzadilla, they responded to the reactions on Twitter with a simple message: “We made the Pizzadilla and we're not sorry.”