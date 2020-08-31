Customer chugs from tap at NC beer hall in viral video: 'This is why we can’t have nice things'

This looks neither comfortable nor refreshing.

Video footage has surfaced online of a woman drinking directly from the tap at a taproom in North Carolina. In the clip, the unnamed patron appears to put her mouth directly on the tap as she attempts to chug beer.

The footage appeared in a post on Reddit from a user named ACOF717 and was titled, “This woman drinking directly from the tap at Hoppin last night is why we can’t have nice things.” In the video, multiple people can be heard cheering the woman on.

Hoppin’ is a self-serve taproom in Charlotte, N.C., that allows customers to pour beer from the taps themselves. According to its website, it uses wristbands to keep track of how much each customer pours. This explains how the unnamed woman was able to get close enough to the tap and put her mouth on it.

On Instagram, the taproom responded to the incident by posting the following message: “Last night an incident took place at Hoppin’ that was completely unacceptable, not indicative of how we run our establishment and will not be tolerated. The individual responsible for the incident has since been permanently banned from Hoppin’.”

The post continues, “We have also elected to not open our doors today. We are going to spend today meeting with our staff and ensuring that everything is properly cleaned and sanitized. Thank you for your continued support of Hoppin’.”

The city of Charlotte had previously been singled out by Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris and state Health Director Mandy Cohen for not handling social distancing protocols properly, Fox 46 reports.