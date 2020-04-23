LA to track, publicly share up-to-date list of restaurants with positive coronavirus cases

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Los Angeles officials will start publicly documenting restaurants that have employees who tested positive for coronavirus.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health will begin posting a list of restaurants with confirmed coronavirus cases among its staff on its website, where it will reportedly be updating this list in real time. It is expected to go live “later this week,” L.A. County Department of Public Health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said Tuesday, the Los Angeles Times reported.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

It was not clear if the restaurants on the list will stay on the website indefinitely, or if they will be removed at some point.

Los Angeles County already currently monitors and posts lists of other public institutions, including nursing homes, jails, shelters and treatment centers, among others.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

All restaurants in the state of California, meanwhile, have been closed for dine-in service, but many remain open for takeout or delivery options.