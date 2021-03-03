Cracker Barrel announces prime rib to-go meal as part of its spring line-up

Nothing says spring like prime rib.

For many people, the upcoming Easter holiday may hold a lot of uncertainty. Families that usually go out to eat may have to figure out other plans this year. Fortunately, Cracker Barrel is here to help.

The country kitchen/store restaurant chain announced the addition of a new meal to its Heat n’Serve line. In a press release, the chain revealed that it will be offering a prime rib option for its to-go meal package.

Cracker Barrel also revealed that the classic Easter meal with spiral-sliced sugar cured ham will also be available this year.

RESTAURANTS ARE REPORTEDLY BEING HURT BY REFUND REQUEST SCAMS

Jennifer Tate, senior vice president and chief marketing officer for Cracker Barrel, said, "Whether you're craving a country feast, refreshing your home for Spring, or planning to give one-of-a-kind Easter baskets, Cracker Barrel is here to offer convenient and delicious ways to make new traditions at home or celebrate with us around one of our tables."

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

She continued, "This year, we're especially excited to offer families our Prime Rib Heat n' Serve Family Dinner option for the first time, allowing our guests a way to elevate special gatherings at home at a fair price."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The prime rib meal will include au jus and horseradish sauce, mashed potatoes, gravy, sweet yeast rolls and two additional sides. The meal serves four-to-six people. According to the press release, both the prime rib and ham options for the Heat n’Serve meals take about three hours to be prepared. Cracker Barrel will also offer an Easter Heat n’Serve Feast, which will feed eight-to-10 people and will also take about three hours to prepare.