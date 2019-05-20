Expand / Collapse search
Cracker Barrel releases ‘juiciest pool float’ modeled after new fried chicken item

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
Cracker Barrel is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a golden addition to its menu.

The restaurant and country store announced it would be adding its crispy and golden Southern Fried Chicken to its menu permanently.

The Instagram-worthy inflatable is only available to win by submitting a “chickenism” – a chicken-inspired saying or pun – to Cracker Barrel’s website on Wednesday, May 22, starting at 12 p.m. EST.

But the hearty meal, which comes with four pieces of hand-breaded and season chicken and is served with a bottle of honey and two country sides, is not the only thing Cracker Barrel is rolling out in celebration of its upcoming milestone.

The chain also designed a fried-chicken pool float for its anniversary, which officially takes place in September.

The “juiciest pool float of the summer” features a person-sized piece of fried chicken with a bite taken out of the side.

The chain designed the fried-chicken pool float for its anniversary, which officially takes place in September.

The contest will be open through June 21, or while supplies last.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.