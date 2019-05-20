Cracker Barrel releases ‘juiciest pool float’ modeled after new fried chicken item

Cracker Barrel is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a golden addition to its menu.

The restaurant and country store announced it would be adding its crispy and golden Southern Fried Chicken to its menu permanently.

But the hearty meal, which comes with four pieces of hand-breaded and season chicken and is served with a bottle of honey and two country sides, is not the only thing Cracker Barrel is rolling out in celebration of its upcoming milestone.

The chain also designed a fried-chicken pool float for its anniversary, which officially takes place in September.

The “juiciest pool float of the summer” features a person-sized piece of fried chicken with a bite taken out of the side.

However, the Instagram-worthy inflatable is only available to win by submitting a “chickenism” – a chicken-inspired saying or pun – to Cracker Barrel’s website on Wednesday, May 22, starting at 12 p.m. EST.

The contest will be open through June 21, or while supplies last.