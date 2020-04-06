Coronavirus and cooking: McDonald's reveals how to make Egg McMuffins at home

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

With some restaurants closed during the global coronavirus pandemic, McDonald’s has shared its recipe for making a perfect Egg McMuffin at home — and people are lovin’ it.

In late March, Mickey D’s temporarily shuttered all 1,270 of its restaurants in the United Kingdom over COVID-19 concerns amid the worldwide outbreak. With fans hankering for their fast-food fix in the meantime, the Golden Arches recently, and kindly, shared instructions for preparing at-home sausage Egg McMuffins.

"Craving a McMuffin? We've got you" McDonald's U.K. tweeted on Saturday, revealing their recipe for the classic breakfast sandwich. To begin, fans should toast an English muffin while frying up a sausage patty and eggs in a pan, then layer the patty and egg on a slice of American cheese, before placing atop the toasted bread, McDonald’s said.

Naturally, Mickey D’s directions were a hit, and the recipe has since received over 1,700 likes.

Inspired, some users shared their homemade spins on the dish, tagging their creations with the hashtag #McDonaldsAtHome.

Meanwhile, Mickey D’s locations stateside have announced they would be temporarily eliminating all-day breakfast offerings to “simplify operations” for crew members during the coronavirus outbreak.