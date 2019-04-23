Cookie Puss beer is coming back

Soon, ice cream fans on the East Coast will be able to get drunk off Cookie Puss.

To celebrate their 85th birthday, Carvel is teaming up with Captain Lawrence Brewing and they are re-releasing a limited edition Cookie Puss Milkshake IPA. The vanilla flavored beer was previously released in February, 2019, but only in New York. This time, the dessert themed beverage will be available in Connecticut, Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Virginia and Washington, D.C.

NEW BEER WILL QUENCH YOUR THIRST -- AND DEVELOP YOUR MOVIE FILM?

The reaction to this odd combination has been surprisingly positive. One factor could be that the flavors reportedly make a nice combination. It could also be the fact that the drink has a 7.5 percent ABV, giving it a stronger punch than most beers.

The milkshake stout was initially released alongside a St. Patrick's Day themed drink, Cookie O'Puss Beer, a chocolate flavored drink. Unfortunately, it looks like O'Puss' time in the sun has come to an end. Pre-orders for Cookie Puss Birthday Beer are running until May 1st.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This isn’t Carvel’s first foray into alcoholic beverages. In 2018, the company celebrated Father’s Day by releasing a limited edition Fudgie the Beer, a stout that included chocolate “crunchies” and fudge.