Worker at Connecticut pasta factory gets arm caught in machine, sustains 'serious injuries'

A factory worker in Connecticut was rescued from an industrial pasta roller machine early Monday morning.

The worker, whose identity hasn’t been revealed, got their arm trapped in the machine, according to a media release issued by the South Windsor Fire Department over Facebook.

Emergency services were reportedly called to the Carla’s Pasta manufacturing facility at 50 Talbot Lane a little before 3:30 a.m. EST. The SWFD sent a car, two engines and a rescue team in response to the accident.

The worker’s arm was "entangled and impaled," and the area where the machine was located was described as "tight" and sits "both above and under conveyer belts and tracks," according to the news release.

Disassembly of the machine could not be accomplished. Attempts to cut through it were also "hampered" by its stainless steel construction.

"The machine was a hopper-type device at the top of a roller machine, which had an auger in the middle and an output slot and roller at the bottom," the SWFD’s news release explained. "The patient’s [sic] position was on top of the hopper."

The machine’s hopper was eventually cut and lifted off with rope and levers, which provided emergency personnel access to the worker’s arm. The SWFD noted the rescued worker "sustained serious injuries."

Representatives at Carla’s Pasta and the South Windsor Public Works Department did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Local affiliate FOX 61 reported the worker was airlifted to Hartford Hospital via Life Star. The factory has reportedly remained open and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration will be conducting an investigation where the accident took place.

The SWFD credited the fire departments of East Hartford and Broad Brook for providing extra equipment and manpower for the rescue along with the South Windsor Police Department and Ambulance Service of Manchester.

Carla’s Pasta, Inc. is a family-run pasta company that was founded 1978. The company prides itself on making handmade pasta and sauces at its 100,000-square-foot manufacturing facility.