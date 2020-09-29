Expand / Collapse search
©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Most coffee-drinking Americans say iced coffee season is year-round: study

49% perfected their barista – or ‘quarista’ – coffee-making skills during the pandemic

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
Iced is just nice. 

Most coffee-drinking Americans agreed in a new poll that it’s always iced coffee season, though some argued that a cold cup can be tricky to perfect at home.

In honor of International Coffee Day on Tuesday, Mr. Coffee and OnePoll partnered to survey 2,000 coffee drinkers in the U.S. on their go-to coffee choices during the coronavirus pandemic, news agency South West News Service (SWNS) reports.

In honor of International Coffee Day, 2,000 Americans were polled on on their go-to coffee choices during the coronavirus pandemic.

With millions sticking closer to home during quarantine, it’s no surprise that 49% percent of respondents feel they’ve become bona-fide at-home baristas, or “quaristas.”

In other buzzy stats, 57% said they’ve coined a new coffee-making trick during the ongoing outbreak, with 18% learning how to make iced coffee.

Some coffee connoisseurs think that preparing a chilly cup is no easy feat, however; 38% said that iced java is harder to prepare at home than hot coffee.

In other buzzy stats, 57% said they’ve coined a new coffee-making trick during the ongoing outbreak, with 18% learning how to make iced coffee.

Likewise, the same number of coffee critics (38%) reported that the homemade iced coffee leaves a bad taste in their mouth when it’s too watered down, while 21% even declared that it’s too hard to make iced coffee at home altogether.

What’s more, 63% percent of those polled believe that iced coffee should be celebrated – and drank – year-round, as opposed to only during warmer weather.

“While iced coffee seems simple, it’s not as easy to perfect at-home as you might think,” Justin Crout, director of marketing and brand lead for Mr. Coffee, told SWNS. “It can be tricky to get the proportions right and to the right temperature without it tasting watered down — a problem most at-home baristas run into. It’s important to get a machine that takes all of that into account so you can step up your iced coffee-making skills at home.”

If you’re now craving a shot of something strong, check out these deals and steals for National Coffee Day on Sept. 29.

