Cholula asks fans to get hot sauce-inspired tattoos in exchange for chance at free lifetime supply

Why tell someone you love something when you can show it?

Cholula is asking its fans to go to extreme measures to prove their love of the Connecticut-based hot sauce company: tattoo it on a part of their body.

HOOTERS DEBUTS MEATLESS 'UNREAL' WINGS, CLAIMS 'HOOTERS GIRLS' CAN’T TELL THE DIFFERENCE

Yes, you may be thinking, “Why?” Or “Umm…why?” Or even, “Wait, but why?”

Well, because Cholula has sweetened the deal, giving participants the chance to enter for the possibility of winning a lifetime supply of the hot sauce, all in exchange for becoming a walking billboard for the company.

The cult-favorite hot sauce brand has teamed up with award-winning celebrity chef Aarón Sánchez and tattoo studio and museum Daredevil Tattoo in New York City, which is co-owned by Sánchez, to promote the extreme new campaign.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We are excited to kick off our new partnership with Aarón in such a permanent way,” said Maura Mottolese, CEO of The Cholula Food Company. “Together we have some of the most passionate fans in the world, and we’re thrilled to show that we’re just as committed to them.”

The famous chef was just as excited to be involved in the promotion.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

“Those who know me know I love Cholula and I love tattoos, so I couldn’t pass up a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to bring them together to celebrate my partnership with Cholula,” said Sánchez.

Fans interested in permanently inking their love of Cholula on themselves can visit Daredevil Tattoo on National Hot Sauce Day, Jan. 22, between 12 p.m. and 10 p.m. to receive one of five exclusive free flash tattoos, inspired by the hot sauce and designed by artists at the tattoo parlor.

But that’s not all — in addition to a permanent reminder of your love of Cholula, those who participate will then be entered to win a lifetime supply of Cholula.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Cholula isn’t the first brand to offer free prizes in exchange for their fan’s loyalty. Domino’s Pizza in Russia once offered customers free pizza for life if they got the brand’s logo tattooed. However, due to its extreme and unexpected popularity, Domino’s had to end the promotion early. The company did honor its commitment to those who had already inked the logo, though.