'Chipotle IQ' test offers prizes for first 250,000 winners, finds them by lunchtime

Despite only announcing the promotion on Wednesday morning, Chipotle Mexican Grill has already awarded all of the allotted prizes to the first 250,000 winning participants of an online “Chipotle IQ” quiz.

The quiz, which promised digital buy-one-get-one coupons for winners, tasked participants with successfully answering 10 trivia questions about the chain’s “sourcing, ingredients, recipes, and sustainability efforts.”

Some of the questions, such as, “What percentage of Chipotle bowls are made of compostable fiber?”, seem quite obviously designed to tout the brand’s sustainability measures (spoiler alert: it’s 100%), while others, like “When is Chipotle’s birthday,” are a little more obscure. (Hint: It’s not “today.”)

"Chipotle IQ allows our customers to discover Chipotle in a whole new way and rewards our most devoted brand experts," said Chris Brandt, Chipotle’s chief marketing officer, in a press release. "We're introducing a test our fans will actually be excited to take."

Hopefully, though, people are still excited to find out their “Chipotle IQ” without the promise of free food: Only hours after launching the quiz at 8:05 a.m. ET, the website was updated to inform visitors that all 250,000 prizes had already been awarded by 12:24 p.m., a spokesperson for Chipotle confirmed to Fox News. Nevertheless, the test was still available to take for “fun,” the message read.

“There were 250K Chipotle brainiacs who came before you, so unfortunately we’re fresh out of BOGO prizes. But, if you want to have some fun and learn a little more about Chipotle, the test is all yours, you genius you.”

Meanwhile, Chipotle fans who passed the IQ test — and earned their digital coupons — took to Twitter to boast of their newfound riches. There were also a few who flagrantly revealed that they had tried to cheat, or obtain more than one digital coupon.

While this particular promotion has ended, however, a representative for Chipotle has confirmed that the chain's Free Delivery Monday Matchup promotion is currently running through Sept. 28, during which time customers can earn free burritos for a year if they can correctly predict the score of the night's premier sporting event.

Click here for the contest's official rules, then go study up on Chipotle trivia in the event that they spring a Chipotle SAT or Chipotle ACT on us next month.