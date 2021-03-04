Chipotle's new e.l.f. makeup collection gets extra with guacamole eye shadow

Chipotle’s new makeup collection is more extra than its guac.

The burrito chain teamed up with e.l.f. Cosmetics for a food-inspired collaboration — and yes, there’s a shade of eye shadow to match your guacamole.

The collection, launching March 10, will feature a $16 eye shadow palette with 12 shades, inspired by Chipotle ingredients like rice, pinto beans, sofritas, hot salsa and guac. Each palette purchase comes with a coupon for a free order of Chipotle's chips and guac, perhaps incentivizing eaters to get dressed up and dine out.

The spicy collection will also feature a lip-plumping gloss in a shade of "red-hot salsa" ($8), as well as accessories including an avocado-shaped makeup sponge set ($10) and makeup bag designed to look like a Chipotle tortilla chip bag ($18).

Chipotle is pairing its e.l.f. makeup collab with an actual edible bowl featuring vegan ingredients — called "The Eyes. Chips. Face. Bowl" — which is meant to complement the makeup brand’s vegan makeup formula. The menu item is available starting March 10.

The e.l.f. x Chipotle collection will be available at elfcosmetics.com, chipotlegoods.com, and on the virtual shopping platform NTWRK.