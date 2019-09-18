Chipotle adds new carne asada to menus nationwide

Chipotle is raising the “steaks” with the addition of carne asada onto menus nationwide – for a limited time – on Sept. 19.

The Mexican-inspired chain announced the news on Tuesday, detailing that the carne asada is the first premium protein to join the mix since the return of chorizo in September 2018.

"Our carne asada steak is amazingly tender, hand cut, and grilled fresh every day. It performed incredibly well in the test markets and we're excited to be introducing this terrific, new steak nationwide for a limited time," Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer, said in a press release.

CHICK-FIL-A MEETS GOAL OF ANTIBIOTIC-FREE CHICKEN AT ALL RESTAURANTS

After pilot testing in Cincinnati, Ohio, and Fresno, Calif., the brand-new protein will grace Chipotle menus from coast to coast for a limited time, as per the release. Officials have stayed mum regarding just how long the “limited time” period will be.

For those less familiar with the chain’s menu, the carne asada offering joins the ranks of chicken, steak, carnitas, barbacoa and sofritas as a main offering, Delish reports. The spicy steak strips are also compatible with the Whole 30 diet and are paleo-friendly, too.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

In the wake of the announcement, Chipotle has turned to its loyal social media following to poll fans for a clever tagline for the latest menu addition.

On Twitter, reps for the chain have described the protein as the "most tender cut of steak," "prepared by hand" and "seasoned with cilantro and lime.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP