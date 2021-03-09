Chipotle's new quesadillas are reserved for online orders only

A custom-made quesadilla is only an app away.

Chipotle on Tuesday announced its first customizable digital-only entree: the Hand-Crafted Quesadila, available exclusively to customers who order through the restaurant's mobile app.

The menu item will be cooked up in Chipotle’s Digital Kitchen locations — a ghost kitchen of sorts, with no dining room but an option for takeout — as those locations are the only Chipotle outlets equipped with custom ovens for folding and grilling the quesadillas. Chipotle says its new digital-only item is also the "first customizable entrée" to be added to its menu in 17 years, the last being a salad.

"We’re so excited to answer the call from fans and introduce one of the most highly anticipated menu items in our brand’s history," Chris Brandt, the chief marketing officer of Chipotle, said in the announcement.

Chipotle began testing its digital-only menu in Cleveland and Indianapolis last summer, when delivery and takeout options were in high-demand after indoor dining areas were closed in many parts of the country due to COVID-19.

Now, customers across the country will be able to load up their quesadillas with Monterey Jack cheese and a choice of chicken, steak, carnitas, barbacoa, sofritas or fajita veggies. The new item will be available on Digital Kitchen menus beginning March 11.

More chain restaurants have been experimenting with takeout-only restaurants. Chipotle competitor Taco Bell last summer also announced plans to launch a "Go Mobile" restaurant concept slated for this year. The mobile locations would be smaller at 1,325 square-feet, and customers would order via the Taco Bell app and pick up at drive-thrus to speed up the process.

And on the healthy-eating front, salad chain SweetGreen last year also announced plans to debut a drive-in model next winter in Colorado, as more consumers seek out contactless pickup during the pandemic.

Chipotle said it would waive delivery fees between March 11 and March 21 when guests order the quesadilla via its app or website.