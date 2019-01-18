Chipotle employee who went viral for bowl-flipping trick says 'no one thought it was a big deal' at first

If you follow Chipotle on Instagram, you might already be familiar with Daniel Vasquez’s work. But if you don’t, prepare to be burrito-bowled over.

The fast-casual restaurant chain originally shared footage of Vasquez packing up a burrito bowl and demonstrating his sick serving skills on Jan. 9, in an Instagram post they simply captioned with a “100” emoji.

But Vasquez, who works at a Chipotle in Frederick, Md., has since told the Baltimore Sun that “no one thought it was a big deal” after he learned the trick.

Vasquez said he originally learned the idea for the flip from a Chipotle employee at a different location.

“He would do it so casually, and I was, like, ‘Yeah, that’s so cool.’ And then, after he left, I was just trying it on my own,” the 18-year-old said.

But despite it not being “a big deal” among the employees, a couple of customers recently took notice and asked to film the trick for social media. That’s when Chipotle took notice and shared it on Instagram.

The post has now racked up well over 800K views since it was first posted, and Chipotle tells Fox News the post has since become their most-liked ever.

“Customer satisfaction is key in our restaurants. Employees like Daniel Vazquez who come to work with a smile, positive attitude and desire to cultivate a better world through a 'bowl flip' makes what we do worth it.”

Commenters, meanwhile, seemed upset that Vasquez didn’t work at their local eatery, or that they, themselves, weren’t taught this trick during training.

“Why can’t we have these types of employees at our Chipotle,” one lamented.

“They didn’t teach me this in restaurant training!” another added.

“I had no idea it was going to be as big as it was going to be,” Vasquez told the Baltimore Sun.

A representative for Chipotle was not immediately available to confirm to Fox News whether Vasquez’s technique will soon be taught to everyone passing through Chipotle from now until eternity, both employees and customers alike.