Chipotle debuts 'Lifestyle Bowls' for paleo, keto and Whole30 dieters

Chipotle is hoping you’ll still eat at Chipotle despite any New Year’s resolutions or dietary goals you may have set for yourself in 2019.

The fast-casual restaurant chain announced the debut of its new Lifestyle Bowls on Tuesday, each designed to feed customers “who have committed to living a healthier lifestyle” and adopted protein-rich, Whole30, and paleo- or keto-friendly diets.

"Now more than ever, Americans are embracing new and varied approaches to healthy living and wellness," said Chris Brandt, chief marketing officer at Chipotle, in a press release.

Brandt added that Chipotle designed the bowls after noticing customers’ making custom “bowls” themselves while attempting to adhere to their specific diets.

New offerings include a Whole30® Salad Bowl with lettuce, carnitas, veggies, tomato salsa and guac; a Paleo Salad Bowl with lettuce, barbacoa, veggies, green salsa and guac; a Keto Salad Bowl with lettuce, carnitas, red salsa, cheese and guac; and a Double Protein Bowl with white rice, black beans, red salsa, lettuce, sour cream and an entire portion each of chicken and steak.

Unfortunately, Chipotle’s new “Lifestyle” offerings won’t be available to order in-store, but rather online or through the Chipotle app, for in-store pick-up.

A representative for Chipotle was not immediately available to confirm if the Lifestyle Bowls will be available to order in-store in the near future.