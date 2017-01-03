Chicken Roganjosh with Cumin & Cinnamon Scented Rice

Many of you must have heard of a Roganjosh. It's one of the most popular Indian curries and comes from the north most state of India, Kashmir. The authentic Roganjosh is made with no onions and garlic because back then pandits won't eat the two and the gravy is cooked in creamy yogurt with a mixture of several spices. The main spice used in the recipe is Kashmiri Mirch or red pepper from Kashmir. They are not very hot but give this vibrant red color to the dish. You can make it with any kind of meat but most commonly used is lamb or mutton. This recipe from IndianSimmer.com used chicken although for Thanksgiving feel free to substitute with turkey.

Servings: 6

Ingredients:

1 pound boneless chicken cut into 1-2 inch thickness (I used both thighs and breasts)

1 cup whole fat yogurt (You can use low fat yogurt too if you want but I just wanted a creamy rich sauce)

3 tablespoon ginger garlic paste

1 cup onion paste

1 tablespoon Kashmiri red pepper powder (You can find it in any Indian/International store. But If you still can't find it, just use 1/2 tbsp red pepper powder)

1 teaspoon turmeric

1 teaspoon fennel seeds

2-3 cloves

1 teaspoon cinnamon powder

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

A pinch of asefetida

1 Teaspoon Madras curry (Or you can even use garam masala)

2 tablespoon oil + 1 Tablespoon clarified butter

Salt

1 1/2 Cup of basmati rice

1/2 cup sundried tomatoes

1 Teaspoon cumin seeds

2 Sticks of cinnamon

1 Tablespoon olive oil + 1 Teaspoon butter

Salt

Preparation:

In a bowl mix yogurt, salt, Kashmiri red pepper powder and ginger garlic paste. Add chicken. Mix everything well and set it aside for half an hour.

Heat oil in a thick bottom pan. Add onion paste and cook it until it turns color to golden brown. Turn heat to medium low. Now add all the spices except the curry powder. Mix it all together. Add the chicken.

Stirring it every couple minutes, let the chicken cook slowly without covering it. Slow cooking is the key when it comes to making a nice and rich curry. When you feel that the chicken is almost done (which should take anywhere around 20 minutes), add the madras curry powder (or garam masala).

Cook until done. Note: This dish has a thick gravy but if you want the curry to be thinner, feel free to add a little water before adding the curry powder and give it a nice boil.

Wash rice in water thoroughly. Soak them in water and set aside. Place pan on the burner, turn on the heat and add oil and butter together. Let the slowly heating pan melt the butter.

Now add cumin seeds and cinnamon sticks. Once the cumin seeds start popping, add the tomatoes. Mix it all together and add drained rice. Keep it stirring.

You will hear a popping sound when all the excess water from the rice is gone. Now add salt. Add about 3 cups of water. Bring it to a nice boil, then turn the heat to medium, cover the lid and let the rice simmer and cook. Enjoy!