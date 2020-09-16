Chick-fil-A testing new chicken sandwich with pimento cheese in two states

Chick-fil-A is spicing up its menu in the Carolinas.

Chick-Fil-A is testing a Southwestern spin on a menu classic with the debut of the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich, available for a limited time in North Carolina and South Carolina.

On Monday, the chicken-centric chain began offering the Honey Pepper Pimento sandwich at select locations across the two states. With a twist on tradition, the item features an original Chick-fil-A Filet patty topped with a honey drizzle, pimento cheese, and mild, pickled jalapeños, served on a toasted bun.

According to senior culinary developer Chef Stuart Tracy, the limited time entrée has been in the works for over a year.



“This is the first variation of the Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich we’ve tested as a seasonal item,” Tracy said in a statement. “We have a feeling Guests will love it.”

“The jalapeños add what we call ‘entry-level’ spice,” he continued. “They give the sandwich just a little kick, bringing a Southwest influence that pairs well with honey and pimento cheese.”

Though the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich was developed to serve “the perfect balance of savory, sweet and spicy,” choosy customers can order the option without any of the special toppings if they so prefer, Chick-fil-A said.

The Honey Pepper Pimento sandwich will have a trial run on menus this fall in the Asheville area and Upstate South Carolina while supplies last, the restaurant added.

Chick-fil-A buffs beyond the Carolinas can get their fast-food fix fix by trying the chain’s new chocolate fudge brownie, mocha cream cold brew or new hot coffee, recently added to menus everywhere.