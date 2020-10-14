Chick-fil-A employee saves choking child in Georgia drive-thru

A Chick-fil-A employee in Georgia recently saved a child who was choking in the drive-thru line.

On Monday, Zack Kokenzie was one of several employees of a Columbus, Georgia, Chick-fil-A who heard “frantic cries” coming from an SUV in the drive-thru line just after a busy lunch hour, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant.

The post said that the driver ran to the back seat, where his child was choking because “the seat belt had become wrapped around the child’s windpipe.”

Another driver even came over to help the child’s father remove the seat belt, but they were unsuccessful.

BOJANGLES FIRES EMPLOYEES WHO ALLEGEDLY PRETENDED TO SPIT IN OFFICER’S ORDER

Meanwhile, Kokenzie – who was an Eagle Scout and is CPR certified – saw what was happening and came over to help.

Another employee handed Kokenzie a pair of scissors through the drive-thru window, which Kokenzie used to cut through the seat belt and free the child “in seconds,” the post said.

MISSOURI MAN RESCUED 3 OF TACO BELL’S DISCONTINUED POTATO SOFT TACOS, LISTED THEM FOR $200 ON FACEBOOK

“Zack and our team acted quickly in rescuing a child from a life-threatening situation,” Alex Vann, the Chick-fil-A location’s store owner and operator said in a statement. “I am proud of Zack, Justin and our team for their quick thinking and quick responses.”

CHICK-FIL-A-DELIVERING DOG STARS IN HER OWN COMMERCIAL FOR THE RESTAURANT

“This could have been far worse, but Zack and others were in the right place, with the right training and the right attitude to potentially save the life of one of our customers,” Vann added. “We are glad everyone is alright.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to the Facebook post, Kokenzie – who goes by the nickname “Cowboy” – was outside because the Chick-fil-A location’s dining room is closed, “which ensures our drive-thru is staying busy.”

“We have multiple team members around the building to expedite quick service,” the post said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The post also explained that Kokenzie is nicknamed “Cowboy” because he almost broke a finger recently while he was “riding a horse that tried to buck him off.”

“Zack demonstrates a calm under pressure,” the Facebook post said.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS