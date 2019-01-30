Chick-fil-A has the best customer service in America, survey claims

Good customer service can go a long way, especially when you’re hangry and the fast-food line isn’t moving very fast. There is one restaurant where you’re guaranteed to be greeted with a smile and get your food in a timely manner. If you’ve ever been there you’ve probably heard their employees say, “My pleasure.”

That’s right, Chick-fil-A, the famous chicken joint, has the best fast-food customer service in America. They beat Sonic Drive-In, which came in at second place, and Arby’s, in third place. The America’s Best Customer Service 2019 report by Newsweek and Statista surveyed 20,000 U.S. customers. They each rated several brands in categories such as quality of communication, technical competence, range of services, customer focus, and accessibility. This is what’s actually in Chick-fil-a’s famous sauce.

It’s no surprise that Chick-fil-A scored first in the fast-food category considering that good customer service has always been a part of their brand. A quote from the chain’s founder, S. Truett Cathy, is displayed proudly on their website. It states, “We should be about more than just selling chicken. We should be a part of our customers’ lives and the communities in which we serve.” Don’t miss these polite customer habits that fast-food workers secretly dislike.

Every Chick-fil-A store works hard six days a week to not only serve delicious biscuits, chicken sandwiches, and crispy waffle fries, but to also have quality face-to-face interaction with every one of its customers. Next, read about the secrets your fast food workers aren’t telling you.

