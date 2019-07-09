Chick-fil-A offering free food on Tuesday for anyone dressed like a cow

It's time to break out the cow costume.

Chick-fil-A is offering free food on Tuesday to anyone who shows up at one of its locations — dressed as a cow.

The offer comes amid celebrations of the fast-food chain's 15th annual Cow Appreciation Day, during which the company commemorates its "Eat Mor Chikin" cows.

Customers who visit one of the restaurants' 2,400 locations across the U.S. — dressed up like a cow — are eligible to receive a free entrée from opening until 7 p.m.

Cow costumes, per Chick-fil-A, are defined as anything "cow-like." That includes spotted accessories, a t-shirt with black and white spots, or "a cow hat or mask, etc."

Despite serving chicken dishes, Chick-fil-A is widely known for its cow mascots. The company said in a news release that 2019's Cow Appreciation Day marks the chains 24th's anniversary of its "Eat More Chikin" cows marketing campaign.

Chick-fil-A said that during last year's appreciation day, 1.95 million customers dressed up like cows for a free meal.

The company's senior vice president and chief marketing officer, Jon Bridges, said in a statement that Chick-fil-A is "grateful for our customers’ enthusiasm toward this fun annual tradition."