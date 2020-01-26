Chick-fil-A customer says manager asked her to 'cover up' while breastfeeding

This mom was shocked and surprised at the way she was treated at a Georgia Chick-fil-A.

A manager reportedly asked the woman to “cover up” while she was breastfeeding her infant daughter in the dining room of the fast-food place. After sharing her story on social media, a group of moms staged a “nurse-in” at the restaurant.

Samantha Dawn McIntosh shared her story on Facebook, where she wrote, “So imagine my shock and surprise when I am sitting at Chick-fil-a yesterday with my 9-year-old niece and my daughter (breastfeeding) and the manager walks up out of nowhere and tries to hand me her jacket saying someone has complained and would prefer if I cover up because of the other children in the restaurant...please keep in mind that I am wearing a nursing tank top under a large long sleeve shirt. My shirt was pulled up and resting on my daughter’s cheek and my tank top was pulled down just enough for my daughter to latch so I happen to know that absolutely no skin was showing and we sat in a booth in the back of the restaurant.”

According to McIntosh, she told the manager that she would finish feeding her baby later, although she admits that she “got angry” over the incident. She then wrote that another mother in the restaurant noticed the situation and called over a different manager to inquire about the company’s policy and ask for the corporate contact information.

“So the original manager that approached me now noticed it has caused a problem with another customer and comes back TO ME to inform me that they have every right to ask me to cover up when I’m nursing my child and that I should just leave it at that,” McIntosh continued. “So I quickly packed the kids and left, all while trying to explain to my niece that I wasn’t doing anything wrong by nursing and that some people don’t see it for what it is (feeding a hungry baby). Needless to say I am extremely disappointed in the way Chick-fil-a management handled the situation.”

McIntosh’s post was shared over 15,000 times and received about 14,000 reactions. Motivated by the post, a group of moms held a “nurse-in” at the restaurant, CBS 46 reports. The group told reporters that it’s legal to breastfeed in Georgia “anywhere a mother is allowed to bring a child.”

The owner of the Chick-fil-A, Jason Adams, spoke with local news outlet WRDW, saying, “I am truly sorry for the experience Ms. McIntosh had in our restaurant yesterday. I have reached out to her to personally apologize. My goal is to provide a warm and welcoming environment for all of our guests.”