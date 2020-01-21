Veteran claims he was kicked out of McDonald's for wearing blade around his neck

A veteran claims he was kicked out a McDonald’s in Everett, Wash., despite following orders from a manager.

A disagreement arose between the two men last Friday, at about 6 p.m., over an item the customer was wearing around his neck: a 4-inch-long talon-shaped blade. Now, the customer is saying that he was discriminated against by the restaurant.

Jonathan Nagel, a veteran who served in Afghanistan, said he was wearing the blade around his neck legally, K5 News reports. According to Washington’s open carry law, if a blade cannot be folded shut, it can still be carried in public as long as it is visible.

Nagel said that when he approached the counter at the McDonald’s, the manager asked him to put the blade away, which Nagel said he was not allowed to do. He eventually agreed to put it away, but after a verbal altercation reportedly broke out, Nagel says he was told to leave the restaurant.

“(The manager) said, 'No, I don't want your service, you can leave,' just that plain and simple,” Nagel explained to K5 News.

“I fought for this country, I deserve to be here,” he continued. “I deserve a Quarter Pounder with cheese if I want one. I don't deserve to be discriminated against.”

In a statement obtained by Fox News, Alefa Eserjose, the owner and operator of the McDonald’s where the incident occurred, said, “The safety and security of our guests and crew are our top priority. We will continue to ensure our restaurants are a safe space open to anyone in the community where customers and crew feel comfortable.”

According to K5 News, Nagel is now seeking an attorney.

"I'm in my country, being treated like I'm some kind of criminal or foreigner who has ill-intent -- and I'm not," the veteran said.