Chef John McLemore and son fire up the grill for Memorial Day weekend

Reverse Seared Steak

INGREDIENTS

Kosher salt (liberally)

Garlic powder (to taste)

Black pepper (to taste)

12-16 oz steak

Melted butter (optional)

INSTRUCTIONS

Season steak with salt, garlic powder, and black pepper Let sit at room temperature for 30-45 minutes. Remove slides from Gravity Series grill. Open charcoal hopper doors. Pour in charcoal if needed and fill hopper. Light. Turn on and set the temperature to 225°F. Throw in hickory wood chunk. Smoke at 225˚F for about 30-40 minutes or until internal temperature has reached 110˚F. Pull off and let rest for 20 minutes. Turn the temperature up to 600-700˚°F. Sear steaks for 1.5-2 mins per side (or until your desired internal temperature). Optional – brush both sides of steak with butter for a better sear.

Smoked Mac & Cheese

INGREDIENTS

· 1 (8 ounce) package elbow macaroni

· 1 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil

· 4 ounces Velveeta Cheese, grated

· 4 cups sharp Cheddar cheese, grated

· 1 cup sour cream

· 1 cup Hellmann’s mayonnaise

· 1 1/2 teaspoons onion powder

· 1/2 teaspoon Cajun seasoning

· 1 1/2 cups crushed cheese crackers

· Suggested wood: hickory

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Cook macaroni according to package directions, adding olive oil to the water before boiling to avoid sticking. Drain and rinse with warm water.

2. Add Velveeta and Cheddar cheeses, sour cream, mayonnaise, onion powder and Cajun seasoning, and stir together well.

3. Preheat Gravity Series to 275°F.

4. Place mixture in a greased 11- by 7-inch disposable aluminum foil pan.

5. Top with crushed cheese crackers.

6. Place in smoker and smoke for 1 hour. Add wood chips the last 10 to 15 minutes of cooking time (do not over smoke).

7. Remove from smoker and enjoy.

French Toast Bake

Baked on the Gravity Series Grill + Smoker

INGREDIENTS

· Butter

· 8 Eggs

· 2 Cups Milk

· 1 TSP Cinnamon

· 3/4 Cup Sugar

· 1 TSP Vanilla Extract

· 1/2 Cup Heavy Cream

· 1 Loaf Bread

CRUMBLE INGREDIENTS

· 1/2 Cup Butter

· 1/2 Cup Sugar

· 1 TSP Cinnamon

· 1/2 Cup Brown Sugar

· 1 TSP Vanilla

· 1/4 Cup Chopped Pecans

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Grease disposable aluminum pan with butter.

2. Whisk 8 eggs in a large bowl. Whisk in milk, cinnamon, sugar, vanilla extract, and heavy cream.

3. Cut loaf into equal slices so they will bake evenly.

4. Dunk pieces of bread in egg mixture and layer in an aluminum pan.

5. Pour 1/2 of the remaining egg mixture over bread.

6. Prepare Crumble: cut butter into cubes and place in a bowl. Add sugar, cinnamon, brown sugar, vanilla, and chopped pecans. Hand mix ingredients until dough consistency.

7. Sprinkle crumble over bread.

8. Remove slides from Gravity Series grill. Load with charcoal, light, and set the temperature to 350˚°F.

9. Place aluminum pan in grill on middle warming racks and bake for 1 hour.

10. Remove from grill and serve with whipped cream and syrup.