Cheesecake Factory releasing line of ice cream modeled after most popular cheesecake flavors

Diehard Cheesecake Factory fans who only eat Cheesecake Factory-branded foods can now, finally, have their cheesecake à la mode.

The chain restaurant has revealed it will be releasing a line of seven ice creams flavored after their popular cheesecakes, People reports.

The brand partnered with Iowa-based ice cream manufacturer Well’s Enterprises Inc., which produces Blue Bunny and Halo Top among other popular ice creams.

The ice creams will reportedly be made with sour cream and cream cheese and include flavors such as Birthday Cake with candy sprinkles and cake pieces; chocolate with fudge swirls; cookies and cream; key lime with graham cracker swirls; salted caramel; strawberry; and their signature original cheesecake with graham swirls.

The Cheesecake Factory’s newest grocery item will be available nationwide by March. Until then, you'll just have to buy and freeze your own Cheesecake Factory cheesecakes, OK?