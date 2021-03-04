Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver puts grapes on pizza and people have strong opinions

Move aside, pineapple. Pizza just got a new controversial fruity topping.

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver unveiled his recipe for his "speedy sausage pizza" on the latest episode of his UK cooking show, "Keep Cooking Family Favourites." While most of the ingredients like sausage, red onion and even pine nuts are not unusual to see as pizza toppings, one is raising eyebrows online: red grapes.

His recipe calls for the grapes to be tossed in a pan for one minute, then spooned over the pizza along with any juices.

"That speedy sausage pizza will change the game for you," Oliver wrote on Twitter.

However, many of Oliver’s followers were not onboard with the idea. His online poll about grapes on a pizza came back with more than 65% of voters saying that it was "not for me," and only about 17% choosing the "totally" option.

"The only grapes that should go with pizza are in red wine," one commenter wrote.

"I’m not down with grapes," another added.

And while the naysayers overwhelmingly won the poll, other commenters expressed a willingness to try it out.

"Looks delicious," one of Oliver’s followers wrote. "Will definitely be giving it a go!"

And Oliver appears to not be the only chef using red grapes on a pie. A restaurant in the town of Whitehaven on Britain’s west coast, shared a photo of its roasted grape pizza late last month, before Oliver’s episode with his recipe aired.

Oliver’s recipe comes at a time when pizza aficionados have already been embroiled in a fierce debate over another pizza ingredient: Fruit Loops. A pizzeria in Iowa has reportedly been offering the sugary cereal as a topping on a dessert pizza that also comes with a sweet cream cheese sauce.

While anyone wanting to try that pizza may need to make a visit to the pizza shop in Iowa, Oliver’s speedy sausage pizza with grapes is more readily available. He shared the recipe to make the pizza on his website, saying it can be done in 30 minutes and is "not too tricky."