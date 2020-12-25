Celebrity chef George Duran offers last-minute Christmas dinner ideas.

Cheddar Cheese "Bomb" appetizers

Ingredients:

1 tube biscuit dough, 8 total

2-3 oz. grated cheddar cheese

8 Tblsp. grated mozzarella

8 Tblsp. Fresh Cravings Chunky Style Salsa, plus more for serving

Melted butter for brushing

Non-Stick spray

Directions:

Use your hands to flatten out each biscuit dough until you have a circle.

Fill the center of each dough with a little bit of both cheese and a tablespoon of salsa.

Pinch outer dough together until you form a ball.

Brush some butter on the smooth top side of each ball.

Grease your air fryer and lay each ball, seam side down, inside the air fryer and air fry at 400F for 6-8 minutes until golden brown.

Remove and serve immediately with extra salsa.

Makes 8 cheddar cheese "bombs".

Maple Glazed Meatballs

Ingredients

1 12-oz. Jimmy Dean® Regular Fresh Roll Sausage

1 1/2 C. Maple Syrup from Canada

2 Tblsp. dried chives

2 tsp. tomato paste

2 Tblsp. soy sauce

2 tsp. ground mustard

Fresh chives, for garnish

Directions:

Roll the sausage into balls, about the size of golf balls, and set them inside your slow cooker.

In a medium bowl add the rest of the ingredients and whisk in until combined.

Pour on top of the meatballs in the slow cooker and cover and cook on high for 4-5 hours.

Serve with mashed potatoes or polenta and garnish with chives.

Makes 4 servings.

Sausage Quiche served with Maple Gravy

Ingredients

1 package Premium Pork Regular Sausage, cooked, crumbled, drained

4 green onions, sliced

1 cup (4 ounces) shredded cheddar cheese

4 eggs

2 cups half-and-half or milk

1 cup all-purpose baking mix

Suggested toppings: Sour cream, chopped tomatoes, chopped fresh parsley

Directions

Preheat oven to 400°F. Place sausage in lightly greased 13x9-inch baking pan; top with onions and cheese.

Beat eggs, half-and-half and baking mix with wire whisk until well blended. Pour over cheese.

Bake 20-25 minutes or until knife inserted in center comes out clean. Cool 5 minutes.

Cut into 12 squares. Add toppings.